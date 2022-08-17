Home  »  Companies   »  Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Is Now En Route t...

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is -29.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.26 and a high of $30.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.16% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 7.26% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.62, the stock is -9.38% and -12.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -25.70% off its SMA200. PAAS registered -31.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.34%.

The stock witnessed a -4.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.95%, and is -15.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $3.63B and $1.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.44. Profit margin for the company is -3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.09% and -42.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.30% this year.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.51M, and float is at 210.25M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 18 times.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading -70.58% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -24.80% lower over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -52.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.

