Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PTLO Stock Is Going Next

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) is -39.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.84 and a high of $57.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTLO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.53% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.78% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.59, the stock is -2.91% and 14.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -15.11% off its SMA200. PTLO registered a loss of -16.24% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 9.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.27%, and is -8.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.10% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) has around 7453 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $562.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 66.44. Profit margin for the company is -2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.28% and -60.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -266.90% this year.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.99M, and float is at 32.45M with Short Float at 16.02%.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Waite Jill Francine ,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Waite Jill Francine sold 44,614 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $19.10 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21900.0 shares.

Portillo’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Scarpino Nicholas Anthony (SVP Marketing & Off-Premises) sold a total of 65,506 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $18.39 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10700.0 shares of the PTLO stock.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 10.51% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -23.94% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -8.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.