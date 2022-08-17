Positives for Dominion Energy Inc. (D) as stock gains in recent trading

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) is 8.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.37 and a high of $88.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The D stock was last observed hovering at around $84.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $89.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.81% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -12.43% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.45, the stock is 5.77% and 7.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 6.86% off its SMA200. D registered 8.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.51%.

The stock witnessed a 9.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.10%, and is 3.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has around 17100 employees, a market worth around $70.22B and $14.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.76 and Fwd P/E is 19.51. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.43% and -3.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dominion Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.70% this year.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 818.40M, and float is at 809.90M with Short Float at 0.70%.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Dominion Energy Inc. (D) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leopold Diane ,the company’sEVP and COO. SEC filings show that Leopold Diane sold 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $83.89 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Dominion Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that BLUE ROBERT M (Chair, President and CEO) bought a total of 3,180 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $78.40 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the D stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, STORY SUSAN N (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $74.42 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 15,525 shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (D).

Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 7.84% up over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is 3.99% higher over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is 19.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.