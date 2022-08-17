Positives for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) as stock gains in recent trading

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is -15.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.12 and a high of $19.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YMM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $90.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.5% off the consensus price target high of $128.90 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 91.18% higher than the price target low of $80.36 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.09, the stock is -14.49% and -15.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.6 million and changing -3.93% at the moment leaves the stock -18.47% off its SMA200. YMM registered -32.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.69%.

The stock witnessed a -18.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.48%, and is -4.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.22% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has around 7103 employees, a market worth around $8.52B and $759.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.88. Profit margin for the company is -76.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.09% and -63.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.50%).

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.70% this year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 695.81M with Short Float at 5.30%.