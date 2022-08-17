Positives for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) as stock gains in recent trading

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) is -54.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.14 and a high of $28.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IDYA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.2% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.74, the stock is -28.35% and -23.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 5.29% at the moment leaves the stock -30.62% off its SMA200. IDYA registered -53.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.04%.

The stock witnessed a -27.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.97%, and is -27.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.58% over the week and 8.05% over the month.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $395.66M and $32.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.94% and -61.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.70%).

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.20% this year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.59M, and float is at 36.12M with Short Float at 10.04%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dillon Michael P. ,the company’sSVP, Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Dillon Michael P. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $26.36 per share for a total of $39545.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78789.0 shares.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Dillon Michael P. (SVP, Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 11,384 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $27.42 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78789.0 shares of the IDYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Dillon Michael P. (SVP, Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 116 shares at an average price of $27.46 for $3185.0. The insider now directly holds 78,789 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA).

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 1.94% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is 35.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.