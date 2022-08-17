Positives for iRobot Corporation (IRBT) as stock gains in recent trading

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is -9.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.41 and a high of $98.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRBT stock was last observed hovering at around $59.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.3% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.3% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.60, the stock is 18.88% and 34.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 0.41% off its SMA200. IRBT registered -31.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.28%.

The stock witnessed a 52.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.12%, and is -0.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.75% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has around 1438 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $1.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.78. Profit margin for the company is -3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.31% and -39.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iRobot Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.00% this year.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.16M, and float is at 26.70M with Short Float at 13.46%.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at iRobot Corporation (IRBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLINGER DEBORAH G ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ELLINGER DEBORAH G sold 730 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $38.88 per share for a total of $28382.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25953.0 shares.

iRobot Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that ALI MOHAMAD (Director) sold a total of 767 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $38.88 per share for $29821.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19064.0 shares of the IRBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Angle Colin M (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 23,350 shares at an average price of $46.30 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 319,322 shares of iRobot Corporation (IRBT).

iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) that is trading -24.61% down over the past 12 months and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) that is -27.24% lower over the same period.