Positives for Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) as stock gains in recent trading

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) is -42.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $11.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRIN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.79% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.13, the stock is 14.42% and 17.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 6.50% at the moment leaves the stock -31.99% off its SMA200. MRIN registered -59.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.38%.

The stock witnessed a 20.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.97%, and is 17.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.52% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) has around 156 employees, a market worth around $32.12M and $21.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.81% and -81.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.10%).

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marin Software Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.30% this year.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.65M, and float is at 15.26M with Short Float at 2.91%.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -29.73% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -12.01% lower over the same period.