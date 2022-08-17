Positives for Weber Inc. (WEBR) as stock gains in recent trading

Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) is -34.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.72 and a high of $18.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WEBR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18%.

Currently trading at $8.47, the stock is 21.49% and 12.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.13 million and changing 16.19% at the moment leaves the stock -16.88% off its SMA200. WEBR registered -45.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.09%.

The stock witnessed a 9.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.13%, and is 18.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.08% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) has around 2534 employees, a market worth around $2.43B and $1.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 48.40. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.08% and -54.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Weber Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.30% this year.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.44M, and float is at 42.54M with Short Float at 22.86%.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Weber Inc. (WEBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Herr Hans-Jurgen ,the company’sSee Remark. SEC filings show that Herr Hans-Jurgen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $7.73 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Weber Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Scherzinger Chris M. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $9.96 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90049.0 shares of the WEBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, CONGALTON SUSAN T (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.59 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Weber Inc. (WEBR).

Weber Inc. (WEBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -2.29% down over the past 12 months. Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is -16.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.