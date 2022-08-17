Regis Corporation (RGS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) is -31.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $7.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $2.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.86% off the consensus price target high of $2.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 42.86% higher than the price target low of $2.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 42.64% and 39.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing -5.51% at the moment leaves the stock -25.93% off its SMA200. RGS registered -83.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.57%.

The stock witnessed a 23.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.14%, and is 71.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.11% over the week and 11.03% over the month.

Regis Corporation (RGS) has around 735 employees, a market worth around $55.12M and $311.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.00% and -84.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.40%).

Regis Corporation (RGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regis Corporation (RGS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regis Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.89M, and float is at 39.23M with Short Float at 14.74%.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Regis Corporation (RGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Regis Corporation (RGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) that is 10.17% higher over the past 12 months.