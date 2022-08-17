Revlon Inc. (REV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -25.13% Change This Year

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) is -25.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $17.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $8.49, the stock is 27.64% and 49.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.49 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 1.36% off its SMA200. REV registered -24.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.37%.

The stock witnessed a 54.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.05%, and is 6.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.34% over the week and 21.10% over the month.

Revlon Inc. (REV) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $472.81M and $2.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 686.11% and -51.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Revlon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.90% this year.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.07M, and float is at 5.49M with Short Float at 50.36%.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Revlon Inc. (REV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yildiz Beril ,the company’sVP, CAO & Controller. SEC filings show that Yildiz Beril sold 2,860 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $7.28 per share for a total of $20821.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Revlon Inc. (REV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading -10.54% down over the past 12 months and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is -15.81% lower over the same period. Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) is 15.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.