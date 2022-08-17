Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) is -41.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $4.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -56.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is 16.29% and 26.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -32.47% off its SMA200. RIGL registered -57.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.60%.

The stock witnessed a 26.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.90%, and is 14.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.72% over the week and 10.31% over the month.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $245.14M and $88.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -95.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.75% and -63.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.00%).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.15M, and float is at 170.76M with Short Float at 5.87%.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RODRIGUEZ RAUL R ,the company’sCEO, President. SEC filings show that RODRIGUEZ RAUL R bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.39 million shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 13.60% up over the past 12 months and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is -36.10% lower over the same period. ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) is 275.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.