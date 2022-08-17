Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) is -71.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.84 and a high of $9.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AIHS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is -3.36% and 0.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 5.45% at the moment leaves the stock -60.48% off its SMA200. AIHS registered -84.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.50%.

The stock witnessed a -2.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.36%, and is -11.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.82% over the week and 17.31% over the month.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $7.27M and $4.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.94% and -88.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-134.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.73M, and float is at 5.14M with Short Float at 6.69%.