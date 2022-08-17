Service Corporation International (SCI) down -2.65% since start of the year

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is -2.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.27 and a high of $75.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCI stock was last observed hovering at around $67.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.62% off its average median price target of $81.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.69% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.61% higher than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.11, the stock is -1.05% and 0.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 3.35% off its SMA200. SCI registered 5.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.03%.

The stock witnessed a 0.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.10%, and is 5.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Service Corporation International (SCI) has around 17022 employees, a market worth around $10.75B and $4.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.92 and Fwd P/E is 19.92. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.67% and -7.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

Service Corporation International (SCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Service Corporation International (SCI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Service Corporation International is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.80% this year.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.71M, and float is at 153.12M with Short Float at 2.93%.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Service Corporation International (SCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ochoa Ellen ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ochoa Ellen sold 2,613 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $68.90 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Service Corporation International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that RYAN THOMAS L (President, CEO & Chairman) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $71.34 per share for $1.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.97 million shares of the SCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Sangalis Gregory T (Sr. V.P. and General Counsel) disposed off 85 shares at an average price of $71.00 for $6035.0. The insider now directly holds 128,181 shares of Service Corporation International (SCI).

Service Corporation International (SCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invacare Corporation (IVC) that is -88.21% lower over the past 12 months. Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is -21.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.