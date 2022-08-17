Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 28.43% Upside

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is -28.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.06 and a high of $171.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPG stock was last observed hovering at around $113.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.43% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -14.52% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.52, the stock is 6.77% and 11.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -12.84% off its SMA200. SPG registered -12.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.14%.

The stock witnessed a 16.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.01%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $36.91B and $5.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.86 and Fwd P/E is 19.03. Profit margin for the company is 40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.06% and -33.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simon Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.30% this year.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 328.44M, and float is at 325.79M with Short Float at 1.97%.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STEWART MARTA R ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STEWART MARTA R bought 170 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $93.83 per share for a total of $15951.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9625.0 shares.

Simon Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that SMITH J ALBERT JR (Director) bought a total of 721 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $93.83 per share for $67653.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58043.0 shares of the SPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, Smith Daniel C. (Director) acquired 369 shares at an average price of $93.83 for $34624.0. The insider now directly holds 23,675 shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 4.95% up over the past 12 months and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is 9.71% higher over the same period. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is 1.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.