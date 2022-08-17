Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) is -17.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.22 and a high of $14.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 10.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.19, the stock is 10.12% and 12.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -14.14% off its SMA200. SLDP registered -27.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.02%.

The stock witnessed a 19.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.50%, and is 7.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $6.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.08. Distance from 52-week low is 37.74% and -51.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.50% this year.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.13M, and float is at 120.97M with Short Float at 4.38%.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Volta Energy Technologies, LLC ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Volta Energy Technologies, LLC sold 457,079 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $6.25 per share for a total of $2.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.25 million shares.

Solid Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Volta Energy Technologies, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $7.00 per share for $28718.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.43 million shares of the SLDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Volta Energy Technologies, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 38,821 shares at an average price of $7.09 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 2,435,877 shares of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP).