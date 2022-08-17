Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) down -36.48% since start of the year

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) is -36.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $2.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SONN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 87.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is -9.22% and -5.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -9.70% at the moment leaves the stock -28.35% off its SMA200. SONN registered -70.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.59%.

The stock witnessed a -12.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.78%, and is -8.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.45% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $15.32M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.09% and -87.32% from its 52-week high.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.40% this year.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.25M, and float is at 58.79M with Short Float at 0.14%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.