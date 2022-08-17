Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SFM Stock Is Going Next

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is 3.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.18 and a high of $35.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFM stock was last observed hovering at around $29.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.53% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -45.62% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.58, the stock is 7.95% and 13.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 3.00% at the moment leaves the stock 8.94% off its SMA200. SFM registered 26.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.19%.

The stock witnessed a 12.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.61%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $3.28B and $6.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.69 and Fwd P/E is 13.28. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.38% and -13.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.50% this year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.07M, and float is at 106.82M with Short Float at 14.00%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neal John Scott ,the company’sChief Merchandising Officer. SEC filings show that Neal John Scott sold 2,565 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $29.94 per share for a total of $76796.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40544.0 shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Sanders Dan J (Chief Store Operations Officer) sold a total of 59,607 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $30.26 per share for $1.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9787.0 shares of the SFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, Sinclair Jack (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 26,536 shares at an average price of $25.65 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 293,591 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading 51.64% up over the past 12 months and The Kroger Co. (KR) that is 12.96% higher over the same period. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) is 31.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.