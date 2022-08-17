Switch Inc. (SWCH) Is Up 18.68% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is 18.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.96 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWCH stock was last observed hovering at around $33.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $34.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.89% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -13.3% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.99, the stock is 0.50% and 1.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 15.29% off its SMA200. SWCH registered 42.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.93%.

The stock witnessed a 0.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.80%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.41% over the week and 0.38% over the month.

Switch Inc. (SWCH) has around 829 employees, a market worth around $8.28B and $652.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.29 and Fwd P/E is 136.51. Profit margin for the company is 58.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.04% and -0.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Switch Inc. (SWCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Switch Inc. (SWCH) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Switch Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.40% this year.

Switch Inc. (SWCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.04M, and float is at 135.16M with Short Float at 4.70%.

Switch Inc. (SWCH) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Switch Inc. (SWCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Thomas A ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Thomas Thomas A sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $33.74 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.04 million shares.

Switch Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Thomas Thomas A (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $33.15 per share for $1.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.08 million shares of the SWCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Thomas Thomas A (Director) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $33.46 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 3,118,397 shares of Switch Inc. (SWCH).

Switch Inc. (SWCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) that is -25.87% lower over the past 12 months.