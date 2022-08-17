Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) is -43.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $2.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.30 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 15.44% higher than the price target low of $1.36 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is 9.90% and -0.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -35.55% off its SMA200. TGB registered -32.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.03%.

The stock witnessed a 19.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.30%, and is 13.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.79% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $345.32M and $342.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.37 and Fwd P/E is 50.00. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.21% and -52.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taseko Mines Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 235.10% this year.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.35M, and float is at 276.72M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) that is trading -28.75% down over the past 12 months and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is -21.02% lower over the same period.