The Macerich Company (MAC) – The -4.82% Downside Potential Remains

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is -33.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $22.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.35% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -44.12% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.53, the stock is 9.35% and 16.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -20.89% off its SMA200. MAC registered -28.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.42%.

The stock witnessed a 22.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.27%, and is 8.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

The Macerich Company (MAC) has around 639 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $861.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.03. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.94% and -49.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

The Macerich Company (MAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Macerich Company (MAC) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Macerich Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.30% this year.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.99M, and float is at 206.08M with Short Float at 6.86%.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at The Macerich Company (MAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COPPOLA EDWARD C ,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that COPPOLA EDWARD C bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $8.75 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

The Macerich Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that O HERN THOMAS E (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $9.49 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the MAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, COPPOLA EDWARD C (President) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $10.28 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 515,739 shares of The Macerich Company (MAC).

The Macerich Company (MAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is trading -23.22% down over the past 12 months.