The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) down -10.11% since start of the year

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is -10.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.64 and a high of $86.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TD stock was last observed hovering at around $67.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.58% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.15% higher than the price target low of $75.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.93, the stock is 6.35% and 4.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -6.98% off its SMA200. TD registered 0.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.38%.

The stock witnessed a 12.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.89%, and is 7.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has around 89464 employees, a market worth around $123.69B and $23.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.93 and Fwd P/E is 7.79. Profit margin for the company is 48.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.55% and -19.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.80B, and float is at 1.80B with Short Float at 2.52%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -29.40% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -6.78% lower over the same period. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -3.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.