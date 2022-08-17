The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) is -73.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $2.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VGFC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -11.14% and -19.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -7.78% at the moment leaves the stock -65.47% off its SMA200. VGFC registered -92.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.71%.

The stock witnessed a -19.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.91%, and is -7.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.32% over the week and 9.36% over the month.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) has around 271 employees, a market worth around $22.88M and $11.63M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 47.29% and -93.52% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 118.47M, and float is at 94.37M with Short Float at 1.68%.