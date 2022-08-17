These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) is -7.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.73 and a high of $5.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -4.91% lower than the price target low of $3.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.63, the stock is 15.94% and 11.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -9.29% off its SMA200. CBD registered -36.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.14%.

The stock witnessed a 23.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.18%, and is 13.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) has around 110000 employees, a market worth around $934.43M and $9.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.68 and Fwd P/E is 11.34. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.97% and -38.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.30% this year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.42M, and float is at 159.19M with Short Float at 0.69%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) that is trading 48.44% up over the past 12 months and The Kroger Co. (KR) that is 12.96% higher over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -7.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.