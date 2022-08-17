These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) is -40.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.84 and a high of $175.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DWAC stock was last observed hovering at around $29.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18%.

Currently trading at $30.81, the stock is 0.88% and 0.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 3.98% at the moment leaves the stock -41.70% off its SMA200. DWAC registered a loss of -61.46% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 4.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.66%, and is 2.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 213.11% and -82.39% from its 52-week high.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.22M, and float is at 28.89M with Short Float at 16.17%.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.