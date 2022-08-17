These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for GigaMedia Limited (GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) is -4.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $3.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GIGM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.2% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.2% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.16, the stock is 34.78% and 35.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.0 million and changing -6.90% at the moment leaves the stock 12.25% off its SMA200. GIGM registered -15.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.37%.

The stock witnessed a 39.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.18%, and is 35.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.26% over the week and 9.99% over the month.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) has around 123 employees, a market worth around $23.98M and $5.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.94% and -35.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GigaMedia Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.90% this year.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.05M, and float is at 6.02M with Short Float at 1.37%.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetEase Inc. (NTES) that is trading 9.19% up over the past 12 months and Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) that is -42.00% lower over the same period.