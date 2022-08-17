These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) is -49.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $28.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.94% off the consensus price target high of $7.73 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -22.36% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.73, the stock is 36.53% and 68.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -7.55% at the moment leaves the stock -29.97% off its SMA200. HIVE registered -54.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.70%.

The stock witnessed a 81.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.00%, and is 22.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.96% over the week and 10.08% over the month.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $211.18M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.93. Distance from 52-week low is 138.64% and -75.96% from its 52-week high.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 384.34M, and float is at 77.04M with Short Float at 9.53%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -25.92% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 30.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.