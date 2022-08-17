These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is -42.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $4.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAOV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.29% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.29% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is -12.59% and -10.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -17.40% at the moment leaves the stock -31.02% off its SMA200. NAOV registered -82.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.15%.

The stock witnessed a -17.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.04%, and is -10.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.73% over the week and 8.42% over the month.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $16.07M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.46% and -85.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-90.70%).

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NanoVibronix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.20% this year.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.00M, and float is at 27.26M with Short Float at 1.50%.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $23828.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

NanoVibronix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that BROWN STEPHEN RUSSELL (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $0.57 per share for $2296.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the NAOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Cassirer Aurora (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $0.69 for $1380.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV).

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sientra Inc. (SIEN) that is trading -84.45% down over the past 12 months and KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD) that is -24.78% lower over the same period.