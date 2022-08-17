Things appear to be looking up for GoHealth Inc. (GOCO)

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) is -83.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $6.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOCO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is 3.88% and 1.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.88 million and changing -30.38% at the moment leaves the stock -67.35% off its SMA200. GOCO registered -87.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.99%.

The stock witnessed a 18.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.40%, and is 5.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.02% over the week and 13.83% over the month.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) has around 5448 employees, a market worth around $139.32M and $1.13B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.69% and -90.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.00%).

GoHealth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -908.20% this year.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 321.28M, and float is at 63.47M with Short Float at 4.29%.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jones Clinton P. ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Jones Clinton P. bought 530,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $3.66 per share for a total of $1.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

GoHealth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Cruz Brandon M. (Chief Strategy Officer) bought a total of 530,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $3.66 per share for $1.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the GOCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, NVX Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 530,000 shares at an average price of $3.66 for $1.94 million. The insider now directly holds 807,300 shares of GoHealth Inc. (GOCO).

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 30.90% up over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is 24.64% higher over the same period. Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is 30.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.