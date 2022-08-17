Things appear to be looking up for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) is -20.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.85 and a high of $80.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTSI stock was last observed hovering at around $64.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.45% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.03% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.45% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.28, the stock is 8.42% and 20.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.38 million and changing -3.78% at the moment leaves the stock 2.87% off its SMA200. MTSI registered 3.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.38%.

The stock witnessed a 30.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.69%, and is 7.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $4.27B and $652.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.38 and Fwd P/E is 20.23. Profit margin for the company is 33.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.34% and -22.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 177.90% this year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.07M, and float is at 50.26M with Short Float at 5.65%.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OCAMPO JOHN L ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that OCAMPO JOHN L sold 88,962 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $62.82 per share for a total of $5.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.33 million shares.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Daly Stephen G (President and CEO) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $60.01 per share for $18003.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the MTSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, CHUNG PETER Y (Director) disposed off 850,311 shares at an average price of $59.00 for $50.17 million. The insider now directly holds 43,268 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI).

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) that is trading -38.75% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -3.42% lower over the same period. Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) is -42.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.