Things appear to be looking up for TREASURE GLOBAL INC (TGL)

TREASURE GLOBAL INC (NASDAQ: TGL) is -61.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.55 and a high of $19.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $6.94, the stock is -37.70% and -37.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.95 million and changing -3.61% at the moment leaves the stock -37.70% off its SMA200.

Distance from 52-week low is 52.53% and -64.95% from its 52-week high.

TREASURE GLOBAL INC (TGL) Top Institutional Holders