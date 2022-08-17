Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) down -2.34% since start of the year

Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) is -2.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.55 and a high of $123.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRI stock was last observed hovering at around $116.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $122.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.35% off the consensus price target high of $138.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -19.2% lower than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.82, the stock is 4.38% and 10.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 8.33% off its SMA200. TRI registered 0.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.82%.

The stock witnessed a 11.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.92%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.15% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) has around 24400 employees, a market worth around $55.94B and $6.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 107.37 and Fwd P/E is 35.48. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.60% and -5.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Thomson Reuters Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 399.20% this year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 487.17M, and float is at 157.42M with Short Float at 1.78%.