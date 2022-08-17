Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Is Down -5.82% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is -5.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $15.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.52% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -3.6% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.95, the stock is 11.26% and 16.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 0.49% off its SMA200. VLY registered -1.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.83%.

The stock witnessed a 22.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.54%, and is 9.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has around 3370 employees, a market worth around $6.45B and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.78 and Fwd P/E is 8.74. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.37% and -14.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valley National Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 506.30M, and float is at 499.29M with Short Float at 2.76%.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Valley National Bancorp (VLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) that is trading 9.66% up over the past 12 months and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) that is 3.83% higher over the same period. Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) is -50.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.