Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) is 28.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.47 and a high of $25.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRDN stock was last observed hovering at around $22.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.5%.

Currently trading at $25.50, the stock is 81.66% and 103.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.67 million and changing 15.91% at the moment leaves the stock 53.97% off its SMA200. VRDN registered 123.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.91%.

The stock witnessed a 87.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.73%, and is 86.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.85% over the week and 7.83% over the month.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $662.24M and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 169.27% and 0.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-147.90%).

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.60% this year.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.13M, and float is at 18.92M with Short Float at 13.83%.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Violin Jonathan ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Violin Jonathan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $12.20 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Violin Jonathan (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $13.04 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the VRDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Violin Jonathan (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 3,600 shares at an average price of $18.93 for $68148.0. The insider now directly holds 540,905 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN).