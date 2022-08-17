Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 98.83% Upside

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) is -18.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WWR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.83% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.83% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.76, the stock is 38.15% and 48.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -6.14% off its SMA200. WWR registered -54.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.98%.

The stock witnessed a 58.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.39%, and is 29.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.59% over the week and 7.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 76.00% and -58.00% from its 52-week high.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westwater Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.70% this year.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.08M, and float is at 46.32M with Short Float at 3.15%.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Peacock Deborah A ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Peacock Deborah A bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $1.18 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Westwater Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Lawrence John W (General Counsel and Corp Sec) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $1.15 per share for $575.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the WWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Cryan Terence James (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.18 for $5883.0. The insider now directly holds 176,476 shares of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR).