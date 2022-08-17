What should you know before buying stock in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (ADEX)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ADEX) is -0.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.61 and a high of $10.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADEX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $9.88, the stock is 0.26% and 0.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 0.30% off its SMA200. ADEX registered 1.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.10%.

The stock witnessed a 0.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.02%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.03% over the week and 0.07% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2.81% and -3.52% from its 52-week high.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (ADEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.50M, and float is at 27.63M with Short Float at 0.09%.