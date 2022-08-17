What should you know before buying stock in Alight Inc. (ALIT)

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) is -19.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $13.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALIT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.45% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.75, the stock is 11.71% and 16.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -4.66% off its SMA200. ALIT registered -21.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.92%.

The stock witnessed a 22.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.23%, and is 7.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $4.57B and $2.99B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.72. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.67% and -34.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alight Inc. (ALIT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alight Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 456.84M, and float is at 352.22M with Short Float at 4.92%.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Massey Richard N ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Massey Richard N bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $9.54 per share for a total of $95389.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Alight Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that FOLEY WILLIAM P II (Director) sold a total of 189,329 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $10.02 per share for $1.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.87 million shares of the ALIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, FOLEY WILLIAM P II (Director) disposed off 302,305 shares at an average price of $10.18 for $3.08 million. The insider now directly holds 13,064,102 shares of Alight Inc. (ALIT).