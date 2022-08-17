What should you know before buying stock in Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI)

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) is -32.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.35 and a high of $36.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.81% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 2.35% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.46, the stock is -0.48% and -2.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -25.07% off its SMA200. DEI registered -29.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.06%.

The stock witnessed a 2.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.42%, and is 4.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $3.94B and $962.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.65 and Fwd P/E is 32.18. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.20% and -39.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Douglas Emmett Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.80% this year.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.78M, and float is at 168.65M with Short Float at 3.55%.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -14.57% down over the past 12 months and Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) that is -2.43% lower over the same period. The Macerich Company (MAC) is -28.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.