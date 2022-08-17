What should you know before buying stock in NetEase Inc. (NTES)

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is -8.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.62 and a high of $118.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTES stock was last observed hovering at around $92.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $833.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.37% off the consensus price target high of $967.15 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are 86.33% higher than the price target low of $681.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.18, the stock is 0.69% and -0.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -3.55% off its SMA200. NTES registered 9.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.91%.

The stock witnessed a 6.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.08%, and is 4.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) has around 32064 employees, a market worth around $62.28B and $13.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.97 and Fwd P/E is 2.62. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.79% and -21.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NetEase Inc. (NTES) is a “Buy”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NetEase Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 655.46M, and float is at 348.74M with Short Float at 1.75%.

NetEase Inc. (NTES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is trading -7.12% down over the past 12 months.