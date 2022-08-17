What should you know before buying stock in Waste Management Inc. (WM)

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is 4.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.58 and a high of $172.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WM stock was last observed hovering at around $172.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.11% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.71% off the consensus price target high of $198.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -7.25% lower than the price target low of $163.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.81, the stock is 6.95% and 12.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 11.42% off its SMA200. WM registered 15.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.31%.

The stock witnessed a 17.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.04%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) has around 48500 employees, a market worth around $71.41B and $19.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.18 and Fwd P/E is 27.36. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.14% and 1.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waste Management Inc. (WM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waste Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 414.40M, and float is at 412.38M with Short Float at 0.80%.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Waste Management Inc. (WM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Watson Michael J. ,the company’sSr. VP-Chief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that Watson Michael J. sold 8,971 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $169.83 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32221.0 shares.

Waste Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Morris John J (EVP & Chief Operation Officer) sold a total of 22,795 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $169.82 per share for $3.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95461.0 shares of the WM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18, POPE JOHN C (Director) disposed off 219 shares at an average price of $152.19 for $33330.0. The insider now directly holds 55,439 shares of Waste Management Inc. (WM).

Waste Management Inc. (WM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading -20.00% down over the past 12 months and Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is 20.87% higher over the same period. Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is 13.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.