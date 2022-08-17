Why Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) is -86.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBLN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 21.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.79, the stock is -18.74% and -24.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -5.39% at the moment leaves the stock -80.58% off its SMA200. BBLN registered -92.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.91%.

The stock witnessed a -21.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.71%, and is -12.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.05% over the week and 9.74% over the month.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) has around 2886 employees, a market worth around $339.64M and $518.07M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.77% and -95.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.50%).

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Babylon Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.30% this year.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 384.53M, and float is at 189.96M with Short Float at 1.46%.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.