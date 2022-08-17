Why Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) is 37.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.31 and a high of $6.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.51% off the consensus price target high of $7.10 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.55% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.36, the stock is -4.11% and 2.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 13.64% off its SMA200. DSX registered 34.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.78%.

The stock witnessed a 13.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is -9.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has around 819 employees, a market worth around $466.37M and $266.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.96 and Fwd P/E is 4.33. Profit margin for the company is 41.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.93% and -22.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diana Shipping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.40% this year.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.34M, and float is at 59.72M with Short Float at 4.45%.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) that is trading -10.54% down over the past 12 months and Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) that is 6.32% higher over the same period.