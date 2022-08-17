Why REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) is -76.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $10.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $1.32, the stock is 7.49% and 1.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -12.00% at the moment leaves the stock -51.38% off its SMA200. REE registered -86.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.12%.

The stock witnessed a 6.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.26%, and is 13.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.80% over the week and 10.11% over the month.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $376.42M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.71% and -87.54% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -636.10% this year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.44M, and float is at 177.93M with Short Float at 1.12%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thomas Hans ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Thomas Hans bought 60,963 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $5.66 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.65 million shares.

REE Automotive Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Weisburd David (Member of Sponsor) bought a total of 123,908 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $5.97 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the REE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Thomas Hans (Director) acquired 161,037 shares at an average price of $5.81 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 6,592,287 shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE).