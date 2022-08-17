Why Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is -49.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.10 and a high of $89.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RVLV stock was last observed hovering at around $27.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.43% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -41.15% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.23, the stock is -0.59% and -1.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock -40.58% off its SMA200. RVLV registered -52.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.90%.

The stock witnessed a -0.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.60%, and is 3.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 7.02% over the month.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has around 1078 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.87 and Fwd P/E is 29.53. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.14% and -68.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.70%).

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revolve Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.90% this year.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.31M, and float is at 40.47M with Short Float at 31.99%.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mente Michael ,the company’sCO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Mente Michael sold 66,211 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $52.81 per share for a total of $3.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Revolve Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that Karanikolas Michael (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 66,211 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $52.81 per share for $3.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RVLV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, MMMK Development, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 66,211 shares at an average price of $52.81 for $3.5 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV).

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV): Who are the competitors?

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is -76.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.