Why Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is -15.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.28 and a high of $21.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -42.45% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.67, the stock is 13.03% and 18.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -3.58% off its SMA200. SBH registered -17.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.41%.

The stock witnessed a 23.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.04%, and is 12.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $3.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.63 and Fwd P/E is 6.90. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.92% and -28.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.70% this year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.94M, and float is at 105.48M with Short Float at 9.56%.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goss John Howard JR ,the company’sSVP & President, Sally Beauty. SEC filings show that Goss John Howard JR sold 21,489 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $17.76 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20179.0 shares.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Mulder Susan R (Director) sold a total of 2,901 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $21.00 per share for $60921.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Mulder Susan R (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $52500.0. The insider now directly holds 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH).

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Revlon Inc. (REV) that is -24.53% lower over the past 12 months.