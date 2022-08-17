Why should you keep an eye on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE)?

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) is -1.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.86 and a high of $46.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERE stock was last observed hovering at around $34.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.74% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -33.33% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.00, the stock is 4.84% and 12.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -7.06% at the moment leaves the stock 5.18% off its SMA200. CERE registered 32.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.89%.

The stock witnessed a 21.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.98%, and is -19.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.39% over the week and 9.07% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 61.13% and -30.68% from its 52-week high.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.30M, and float is at 120.95M with Short Float at 4.20%.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Renger John ,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Renger John sold 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $40.50 per share for a total of $2.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2704.0 shares.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Renger John (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2704.0 shares of the CERE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, Renger John (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 1,105 shares at an average price of $32.50 for $35912.0. The insider now directly holds 2,704 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE).