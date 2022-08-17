Why should you keep an eye on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)?

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is -13.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $6.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRON stock was last observed hovering at around $3.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.56% off the consensus price target high of $7.85 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -29.17% lower than the price target low of $2.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.41, the stock is 6.78% and 12.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -6.67% off its SMA200. CRON registered -46.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.50%.

The stock witnessed a 13.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.58%, and is 10.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 6.39% over the month.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has around 626 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $120.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 32.68% and -49.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.90%).

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -418.00% this year.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 376.03M, and float is at 198.01M with Short Float at 6.60%.