Why Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is 2.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.87 and a high of $39.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRIP stock was last observed hovering at around $27.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.78% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -40.0% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.00, the stock is 30.65% and 37.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock 11.30% off its SMA200. TRIP registered -16.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.30%.

The stock witnessed a 54.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.70%, and is 12.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) has around 2852 employees, a market worth around $3.73B and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.67. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.98% and -28.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tripadvisor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.20% this year.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.00M, and float is at 101.91M with Short Float at 11.72%.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MAFFEI GREGORY B ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MAFFEI GREGORY B bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $22.38 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92448.0 shares.

Tripadvisor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Soni Kanika (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $35.00 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37994.0 shares of the TRIP stock.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -11.81% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -12.01% lower over the same period. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is -16.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.