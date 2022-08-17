Will Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) is -38.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $7.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXDX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.19, the stock is 88.65% and 148.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 19.03% at the moment leaves the stock 22.85% off its SMA200. AXDX registered -48.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.28%.

The stock witnessed a 136.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 422.95%, and is 77.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.26% over the week and 14.56% over the month.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $257.02M and $12.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 535.46% and -55.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.70%).

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.75M, and float is at 53.03M with Short Float at 10.20%.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Phillips Jack ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Phillips Jack sold 28,198 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $0.91 per share for a total of $25660.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that REICHLING STEVEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 29,915 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $0.98 per share for $29317.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62493.0 shares of the AXDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, Phillips Jack (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 83,708 shares at an average price of $0.98 for $82034.0. The insider now directly holds 208,073 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX).

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is trading -27.48% down over the past 12 months and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is 8.59% higher over the same period. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is -15.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.