Will GAN Limited (GAN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) is -61.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $18.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GAN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.50, the stock is -4.61% and 3.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -19.35% at the moment leaves the stock -43.32% off its SMA200. GAN registered -78.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.56%.

The stock witnessed a 5.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.29%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.79% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

GAN Limited (GAN) has around 682 employees, a market worth around $132.05M and $134.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.78% and -80.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.80%).

GAN Limited (GAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GAN Limited (GAN) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GAN Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.80% this year.

GAN Limited (GAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.25M, and float is at 36.60M with Short Float at 2.39%.

GAN Limited (GAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCGILL SEAMUS M ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MCGILL SEAMUS M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $3.32 per share for a total of $16600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49866.0 shares.

GAN Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Karlsen Glenn Anders (CEO, Coolbet) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $10.90 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66451.0 shares of the GAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, MCGILL SEAMUS M (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.85 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 44,866 shares of GAN Limited (GAN).