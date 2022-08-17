Will IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) is -24.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $3.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IZEA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.56% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.56% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is 10.27% and 10.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.84 million and changing 11.01% at the moment leaves the stock -17.94% off its SMA200. IZEA registered -48.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.68%.

The stock witnessed a 9.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.98%, and is 14.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.67% over the week and 6.59% over the month.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) has around 131 employees, a market worth around $60.03M and $33.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.20. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.69% and -68.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.20%).

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.60% this year.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.07M, and float is at 59.26M with Short Float at 1.05%.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 75 times.